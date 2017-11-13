Amazon to produce ‘Lord of the Rings’ television series

November 13, 2017 reuters.com Further Afield No comments

Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it bought the global television rights to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for a series to premiere on its streaming service Prime Video.

The move underscores a shift by Amazon to produce shows with broader appeal than in the past, to encourage more people to sign up for its shopping and streaming club Prime.

Amazon said the series will explore new storylines that precede author J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.