‘Amazing soul’: Tributes for Metropolitan University College Director

Director of the Metropolitan University College of Medicine in Antigua and Barbuda Dr Sudhakar Avancha

By Shermain Bique-Charles

The Director of the Metropolitan University College of Medicine in Antigua and Barbuda, Dr Sudhakar Avancha, has died.

Dr Avancha, who is said to be in his mid-40s, died of a suspected heart attack at his home on Monday night at Marble Hill.

Jason Mansoor, one of his students, told Observer that the late professor will be remembered for his enthusiasm and leadership qualities.

“A class act; caring and brilliant to the core. A loving husband, father, and friend. An amazing soul, enthusiastic and always optimistic. I’ve never met anyone so down to Earth that can teach so brilliantly the way he did.

“And we can never repay him for the opportunities he’s given us here at Metropolitan University because he was a driving force behind that. A true leader,” Mansoor said.

Another student who asked to remain anonymous told Observer that Dr Avancha’s death had shocked the entire school.

“We just couldn’t believe that he was gone. This is very shocking since we had no knowledge that he was even sick. He looked strong and healthy. He treated us with respect and he had a desire for all of us to succeed,” the student added.

Dr Avancha leaves behind a wife and daughter. His position is expected to be filled temporarily by an overseas recruit.

Dr Avancha graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College in Gulbarga, India, and subsequently completed an MBA specialising in hospital management.

In the field of education, he held various academic and administrative positions over the years. They included Academic Dean, Dean of Students, and Student Counsellor.

He successfully ran the premedical and basic science portions of the MD programme for many years in St Lucia. While there, he also revamped the student services department as Dean of Students making it more student oriented and running several counselling programmes to help students cope with academic and personal stress.

The Metropolitan University College of Medicine, based in Newgate Street, is billed as offering a unique approach to learning to students from across the world.