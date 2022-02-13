Alzarri Joseph sold in IPL Mega Auction

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies and Antiguan fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, will feature for the Gujarat Titans in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was bought for US$320.000.00 on day two of the league’s mega auction held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This will be Joseph’s second stint in the IPL after he was selected for the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Adam Milne In March 2019. He went unsold in the 2021 auction.

Joseph has also had a very good record in the IPL and holds the record for best bowling in an IPL match.

The Antiguan, in April of 2019, took six wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs to bowl Mumbai Indians to a 40-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He bowled opener David Warner with his first delivery before going on to beat Sohail Tanvir’s previous mark of 6-14.

Also selected on day two of the auction was West Indies pacer Obed McCoy who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for US$100,000.00 and all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for US$800,000.00.