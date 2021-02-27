‘Alzarri Joseph partnership (against Bangladesh) was great to be a part of’ – Joshua Da Silva

Spread the love













Of all the important partnerships that Joshua Da Silva featured in during the West Indies successful Test series against Bangladesh, there was one that the Trinidadian wicketkeeper-batsman said he enjoyed the most.

During the two-Test series, the impressive young batsman scored 174 runs at an average of 43.5 and featured in several key partnerships that were ultimately crucial to the success of the West Indies.

In the first Test at Chattogram, Da Silva added 99 for the sixth wicket with Jermaine Blackwood which helped his side get past the follow-on score after Bangladesh had scored 430 in their first innings and then had the West Indies struggling at 154 for 5.

Then in the second Test after Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner put together 216 runs, he and Mayers added another 100 for the sixth wicket that took the West Indies within sight of victory while chasing a challenging 395.

He and Bonner also put on 88 in the second Test match that rescued the visitors from 178 for 5.

In those crucial knocks, Da Silva said there was a common important factor.

“Batting time. With Mayers, I just wanted to stay there with him. I was basically a spectator, but that was the job necessary to achieve the team goal,” he said. “Bonner and I bat well together, just because we fully back each other’s ability.”

Da Silva also featured in a 118-run seventh-wicket stand with Alzarri Joseph in the second Test that swung the pendulum towards the West Indies.

Joseph scored 71 runs in the partnership but it was Da Silva’s presence at the other end that provided that sense of security that the West Indies relied so heavily on. It was only part of the reason why he said he enjoyed that partnership with the West Indies No. 9 batsman the most.

“I have to say that my favourite partnership was with Alzarri,” he said. “The way he came out and took it to the bowlers without fear was great to be a part of.”

Joseph belted eight fours and five sixes in his knock of 82 that took the West Indies to 409 all out, laying the platform for their eventual 17-run victory. (www.sportsmax.tv)