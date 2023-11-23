Allen’s double leads PMS past Quashie’s AGHS in schools’ football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Winger Irressia Allen scored twice as she led Princess Margaret School (PMS) to a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) in the Female Under-16 Division of the Schools Football Competition on Tuesday.

Playing at PMS, Allen had goals in minutes 4 and 51 to follow up her nine-goal performance against Jennings Secondary School (JSS) last week. Zoya Simon (22) and Rollisha Humphreys (24) were the other goal scorers for PMS.

Striker Nafissa Quashie scored the lone goal for AGHS.

Meanwhile, PMS also found victory in the Boys Under-16 category, beating rivals Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) 2-0. Greg Williams scored both goals for the victory with strikes in the ninth and 25th minutes.

There was victory as well for All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) as they beat Irene B Williams Secondary (IBWS) 2-1. Jaden Joseph and Denison Hodge both scored once with Joseph netting in minute 44 and Hodge in minute 47. Nequan Tanner scored the lone goal for Irene B Williams with a 62nd minute strike.

Still in the Boys Under-16 category, Jennings Secondary School defeated St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) 2-1. Malique Whyte scored both goals for the victors, netting in minutes 13 and 16 while Seth Layne scored St Anthony’s lone strike in minute 34.

Meanwhile, Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) defaulted to the Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) while St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) defaulted to the Antigua Grammar School (AGS). Reports are that both teams have been pulled from the competition by their respective principals for varying reasons.