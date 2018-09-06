Allen Stars as Patriots beat Tridents in Last-Over Thriller

Fabian Allen led St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a thrilling two-wicket win over the Barbados Tridents in a 2018 Caribbean Premier League match in St. Kitts on Tuesday, consigning the away side to their sixth straight loss in the tournament so far.

Needing 17 to win in the last over and with all recognised batsmen already back in the dugout, Allen slammed two sixes and a four off the first three balls off Dominic Drake before stealing a leg-bye to seal what at one point seemed an unlikely victory.

The Patriots seemed destined to end up on the wrong side of this match after finding themselves 92/6 in the 12th over chasing 169. However, Ben Cutting and Allen put together a valuable 50-run partnership that gave the home side hope.

That hope began to slowly erode as soon as Cutting was clean bowled by Patriots skipper Jason Holder in the 18th over. When Alzarri Joseph was removed by Wahab Riaz in the next over, the game seemed all but done. However, Allen backed himself in the final over and went on to seal a memorable victory for the side.

Tridents pacer Mohammad Irfan had done well to negate the Patriots’ swift start to the innings by getting the wickets of Evin Lewis and Rassie van der Dussen in consecutive balls. He then removed the dangerous Chris Gayle in his next over.

Young leg-spinner Imran Khan also chipped in, taking two wickets in his second over before doing further damage to the home team by removing Mahmudullah in his next over. The chase looked done and dusted at this point but Allen’s rescue act ensured the Tridents’ losing streak carried on.

The first innings saw Nicholas Pooran top-score for the Tridents with 44. His innings came despite little to no support from the middle order and in the 16th over they had only amassed 115 having lost half their side.

Roston Chase and Holder put together an unbeaten partnership of 53 that took them to a competitive total of 168. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for the Patriots, ending his four overs with fine figures of 2-16. (www.news18.com)