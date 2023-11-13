Allen scores hattrick as PMS hand Clare Hall Secondary 5-0 defeat in Under 16

- Advertisement -

Irressia Allen scored four goals to help Princess Margaret School (PMS) secure another dominant win with a 5-0 victory over the Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) in the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Ministry Sports Under 16 Girls Division on Friday.

Allen scored in the 6th, 9th, 36th, and 38th minutes, while her teammate Kayla Melvin scored in the 18th minute.

Jennings Secondary School (JSS) also had a 5-0 victory over All Saints Secondary School (ASSS), with Latoya Williams scoring in the 17th, 25th and 29th minutes, while Chalecia Byers scored two goals in the 37th and 52nd minutes.

In the Under 20 Boys Division, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) blanked Jennings Secondary School (JSS) 9-0, and PMS edged Antigua State College one-nil as Jahlanie Barzey was lone goal scorer.

The only game played in the Under 14 Boys Division was a 2-2 draw between CHSS and OCS. Matches will continue on Monday 13th November.