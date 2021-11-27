Alleged victim is first to take stand in MP’s trial

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The complainant was the first to take the stand in the trial against embattled Member of Parliament for All Saints West Michael Browne yesterday.

The accused, 45, was arrested and charged in November last year. Those charges cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

In April 2021, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards declared that there was sufficient evidence against Browne to commit the matter to be tried in the higher court sometime after September 2021.

But the matter was called early since Browne appeared in the High Court in July and denied committing the criminal charge levied against him before Justice Colin Williams.

After a few adjournments, the judge-only trial finally began yesterday.

The complainant gave her testimony and the defence began cross examination.

Representing Browne are Dr David Dorsett, Jarid Hewlett and Sir Gerald Watt QC.

However, the case was adjourned before the defence could finish.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday afternoon.

There are said to be five other witnesses in the matter.