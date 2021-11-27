26.2 C
St John's
Saturday, 27 November, 2021
HomeHeadlineAlleged victim is first to take stand in MP’s trial
Headline

Alleged victim is first to take stand in MP’s trial

0
0
Member of Parliament for All Saints West Michael Browne

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The complainant was the first to take the stand in the trial against embattled Member of Parliament for All Saints West Michael Browne yesterday.

The accused, 45, was arrested and charged in November last year. Those charges cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

In April 2021, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards declared that there was sufficient evidence against Browne to commit the matter to be tried in the higher court sometime after September 2021.

But the matter was called early since Browne appeared in the High Court in July and denied committing the criminal charge levied against him before Justice Colin Williams.

After a few adjournments, the judge-only trial finally began yesterday.

The complainant gave her testimony and the defence began cross examination.

Representing Browne are Dr David Dorsett, Jarid Hewlett and Sir Gerald Watt QC.

However, the case was adjourned before the defence could finish.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday afternoon.

There are said to be five other witnesses in the matter.

Previous articleAll Saints West MP goes back to High Court
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 × 4 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Calling a spade a spade

Let justice roll down like waters

We hope and pray

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!