Alleged ‘vampire killer’ deemed fit to stand trial

By Latrishka Thomas

A psychiatrist has formally declared that quadruple murder accused Delano Forbes is of sound enough mind to stand trial for the crimes he is accused of committing.

Forbes has spent years behind bars after being charged with killing Wilfred “Bongo” Williams in Swetes in December 2017, Shawn Henry in Point in May 2017, Lisue Williams on All Saints Road in 2017, as well as Maurison Thomas in All Saints in 2018.

It is said that the 27-year-old accused had the sinister practice of drinking the blood of his victims, which earned him the moniker, ‘vampire killer’.

When Forbes was apprehended, police reportedly went to an area in Swetes close to where he lived and found two bottles of what appeared to be blood.

In May 2021, Forbes was arraigned for the murders of Williams and Thomas before Justice Ann-Marie Smith – charges to which he pleaded not guilty. He subsequently also denied the other two killings.

The matter was set to go to trial, but doctor Griffin Benjamin was asked to evaluate the accused.

According to the psychiatrist’s report, Forbes is not mentally ill – contrary to what his family believes.

However, his lawyer Sherfield Bowen has requested that the doctor be cross-examined by him.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith set May 16 as the day for that line of questioning to take place.