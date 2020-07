Spread the love













The Hispanic woman who allegedly assaulted a nurse at the Hawksbill Hotel will be appearing in Court on Tuesday.

Just recently, the Hispanic woman was charged with beating a nurse at the quarantine facility and using indecent language and damaging the female health care worker’s property.

The woman appeared in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday but the matter was adjourned.

She is being represented by Lawyer Wendel Robinson.