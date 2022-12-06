Alleged murderers to be retried for 2017 shooting death

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men who are accused of murder are to be retried more than five years after the incident, and more than a year after their initial trial was deemed inconclusive.

Jason Millette and Shalom Bailey were jointly charged with Dorian Marshall for the murder of 20-year-old Xavier Thomas who was killed on the night of August 18 2017.

Thomas was fatally shot when the occupants of a vehicle opened fire on a restaurant in Cedar Grove where she and others had gathered.

There were several persons sitting on a corner near the shop at the time, including Thomas, Lorne “TI” Nicholas, and Shane “Trooper” Matthew, all of Cedar Grove.

Thomas was shot in her left leg and abdomen and was transported to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Nicholas and Matthew were shot in the thigh and leg, respectively, and were treated and discharged from the hospital.

Marshall, a resident of Donovans, was found guilty of murder at the end of a trial in November 2021.

A jury of 13 persons concluded he did in fact kill the young woman but they were unable to reach the required unanimity in the case against his two co-accused, Millette and Bailey.

Millette and Bailey are now scheduled to be retried on April 25 2023.