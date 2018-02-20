Alleged human trafficking offenders released from police custody

New Story

Three people, who were taken into custody and questioned in connection with allegations of human trafficking, have been released.

The state of Antigua and Barbuda is also providing care for a number of females who were confirmed as victims by officials from the Human Trafficking Secretariat.

Inspector Frankie Thomas, police public relations officer, told our newsroom yesterday that the “persons of interest’ were released last week pending further investigation into the matter.

The three people were taken into custody along with businesswoman Cheryl Thompson, who was subsequently charged with four counts of human trafficking.

The owner of the Jam Dung Nightclub was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 when she made her first court appearance last Tuesday.

Thompson and the others were questioned following a joint operation that was conducted at the Jam Dung Night Club on lower Nevis Street and Wendy’s Night Club on Popeshead Street, over a week ago.

Nineteen women were picked up, 11 from the Popeshead Street establishment and eight from Jam Dung. The women’s ages range from 21 to 35 years old.

According to the Human Trafficking Secretariat, confirmed human trafficking victims who were placed in protective care last week, continue to remain in the custody of the state. While those who were not identified as victims were released.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)