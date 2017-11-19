Alleged death threat victim is now accused of a crime

November 19, 2017
The police have locked up the man who last week reported he was marked for death by gunmen who allegedly went to his home asking for him.

That man is Michael Rose.

His aunt, Shazeda Crandon, says the 21-year-old man is being questioned because he allegedly threatened to harm one of the people who he said believed wanted to kill him.

She says that the unnamed individual told the police her nephew sent him a text message, saying he was going to shoot them all.

Last week, Rose complained to OBSERVER media that when he went to report to police a threat on his life, the officers at St. John’s Police Station told him they had no vehicle to go to his house.

He had said that three men were reportedly at his house in Villa waiting for him, and one of them had a gun on display.

It was day after the matter was made public, that Rose was detained and up to noon on Sunday, he was still in custody.

 
