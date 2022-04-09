Alleged cutlass attacker diagnosed with mental illness, refuses to take medication

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man alleged to have chopped two children and a woman with a cutlass has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance use disorder – but says that he will not be taking the prescribed medication.

Jared Robinson is said to have attacked an eight-year-old girl and her mother, Tanisha Gregory, plus his 14-year-old cousin, in April 2020.

Robinson, who was 31 at the time of the alleged incident, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to murder, wounding with intent and malicious damage.

But the Swetes resident is yet to answer to the charges, since the court was awaiting a psychiatric report.

In a report dated March 31 2022, psychiatrist Griffin Benjamin stated that Robinson is not fit to enter a plea and instead recommended that he take several forms of medication.

However, Robinson told the court yesterday that he will not be taking any medication other than marijuana.

He told Justice Colin Williams that the psychiatrist “come with some mix-up talk about injection”.

“That’s not me…being on medication. Only medication I want is medical marijuana,” he continued.

The judge responded saying, “You want to smoke, you don’t want medication.”

Robinson went on to explain to the judge that marijuana keeps him calm but, “If I can’t get it, I’ll go to sleep.”

The now 33-year-old admitted that he has been using the drug since the age of 16.

The accused, who is currently on remand, however indicated that he wishes for the situation to disappear so that he can take care of his seven-year-old son.

Justice Williams then ordered that a further psychiatric report be provided by the end of June.

On July 8 2022, the defendant will return to the High Court for the way forward to be determined.

The accused is represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.



