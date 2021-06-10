Alleged arsonist remanded to HMP

Tianzhao Feng was remanded to prison yesterday on a charge of arson, more than a week after the XPZ Supermarket where he worked went up in flames. The store’s destruction has caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage and put scores of people out of work. (Photo by Observer media’s Elesha George)

Accused arsonist of XPZ Supermarket, Tianzhao “Alex” Feng, being led out of court by police on Wednesday (Photo by Elesha George)

By Elesha George

Bail was denied for Tianzhao “Alex” Feng, the Chinese man charged with the arson of the XPZ Supermarket on Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Feng made his first appearance before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke at the St John’s Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon.

His application for bail was denied after the prosecution argued that Feng, who was unrepresented, presented a flight risk.

A bail application will be made on June 23 after his status in Antigua and Barbuda is verified by the Immigration Department.

Feng will return to court a second time on September 29 when the court will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to be sent to the High Court for trial.

Until then, he will remain on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison