All Saints West MP returns to Cabinet next week

Former Education Minister Micheal Browne returns to the Cabinet

next week Monday, after he was fired in November 2020

following allegations of a serious criminal offence.

In a press statement today Friday, the government said the MP

for All Saints West will take on a new portfolio of Minister of the

Creative Industries and Innovation.

He will be responsible for Culture, Carnival, Independence, One

Nation Concert, V.C. Bird Day Celebrations, Visual Arts, Graphic

Arts, Decorative Arts, Performing Arts, Musical Arts, Happiness

and Unity, Innovation, and the UNOPS.

Browne was recently acquitted but before that, Prime Minister

Gaston Browne vowed to return the parliamentarian to Cabinet if

he was found not guilty.

PM Browne has advised the Governor General who is expected to

appoint Michael Browne effective January 3, 2022.