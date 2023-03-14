All Saints West MP opposes removal of duty-free concessions

- Advertisement -

Plans outlined in the budget to limit duty-free concessions will unfairly hit already struggling residents, All Saints West MP Anthony Smith told Parliament yesterday.

Over the past few days, Members of Parliament have been evaluating the $1.8-billion dollar budget presented by Finance Minister and Prime Minister Gaston Browne on March 2.

In his maiden speech last Friday, Smith argued that curbing concessions will impact some of the most deserving in society, especially while many are still battling to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

“The people of Antigua would have gone through an extremely rough patch during Covid. In many cases worst than other countries, why?

“Because it is fair to say 60 to 75 percent of our GDP comes from the tourism sector. We were hit hard and … the first thing government wants to do is to cut concessions and exemptions from the people of Antigua and Barbuda. After seeing that, I don’t agree with what I am seeing in this budget,” Smith said.

“I heard cheering. I heard members on the other side beating the table, they were all in celebration that we were going to tighten the grip, and I am saying nothing about this budget was optimistic.”

Smith went on to say that he cannot comprehend why the “unsatisfactory minimum wage” and the employment rate are the way they are – citing apparent contradictions between those and the Prime Minister’s upbeat presentation.

He said many people are struggling financially and need every concession they can get to make ends meet.

The 2023 budget outlined that non-statutory tax exemptions will be suspended across the board, except for where a strong case can be made, and only 50 percent of the import duty will be waived in those cases.

The move is an attempt to claw back lost funds; PM Browne had said more than a third of ABST revenue was currently being given away through tax exemptions alone.

Smith suggested several alternative ways to boost coffers including slashing the superfluous hiring of public sector workers in the run-up to an election, and diversifying the economy through increased focus on business development.

The youngest opposition parliamentarian also called out the government for what he believes is a one-sided approach to dealing with contractors. While Smith, 33, agreed with the PM that restructuring is needed in this department, he said it must be done on both sides as “the system is taking advantage of our local contractors”.

“This is a major problem in our country. We have situations where a local contractor is hired, they work for six, seven, eight, nine, even up to 10 months, I have heard, and persons are not paid for the work that they would have done. After you would have done that to one person, they move on to the next and do the same thing and then it’s on and on and on.

“It is not right and as a government we have to do better than that,” Smith added.

The budget speech also outlined that the way government contracts are issued and managed will be overhauled, particularly those administered through National Solid Waste, Central Board of Health, and Public Works.

The Prime Minister said this is to ensure more equitable distribution of contracts, better allocation of resources and better value for money.