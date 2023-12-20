All Saints United beat Parham in ABFA Premier League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In the only match played in the ABFA Premier League on Monday, All Saints United triumphed over the Parham Football Club with a 3-1 win.

Playing at the ABFA Technical Centre, All Saints scored first in the 22nd minute with a goal from Zafique Drew.

Then Malcolm Stewart netted the second goal in the 34th minute before Dennie Henry pulled back a goal in the 40th minute for Parham to go to half-time.

The final goal was scored by Blake Thompson in the 65th to end the match, 3-1.

There was also one match played in the Second Division as English Harbour was victorious over ABAYA FC with Shea Walsh scoring two goals and Joquon Watts scoring one.