All Saints Secondary School wins big in schools football

All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) were 6-0 winners over Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) when they met in the East Zone of the Under-20 Boys Schools Football Competition on Thursday.

Jevaughn Jarvis led the charge with a hattrick while there were single strikes from Steven Harriet, Shaquiel Carlos and Wilden Cornwall Jr.

There was victory as well for Sir Novelle Richards Academy as they enjoyed a 2-0 win over Pares Secondary School. Attienne Davis and Kenrieque Pennyfeather were on target for the victors.

ABICE and Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) played to a scoreless draw in the other match.