All Saints Secondary records win in Schools’ cricket

By Carlena Knight

All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) won by 32 runs in the lone encounter of the Interschool Cricket competition on Thursday, defeating Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS).

Playing at Mack Pond, ASSS batted first, posting an intimidating 141 runs for six wickets.

Brent Joseph had the highest tally with the bat for the victors by making 51 runs while teammate Wilden Cornwall contributed with 43.

Xaveek Toppin had the best bowling figures for OCS, taking three wickets for 35 runs.

Zaieem Scott took two wickets for 14 runs.

In reply, OCS could only muster up 109 runs, losing seven wickets in the process.

Xaveek Toppin made 32 runs while teammate K Knight made 24.

K Quinland and E Blair both took two wickets for ASSS.

All the other games were rained out.

Meanwhile, in the Cool and Smooth Basketball League, Combine defeated Liberta Primary in the Mini-Girls Primary division.

Valenciana Burnette got the ball rolling for the victors, edging out Jada Francis in the Left-hand speed relay.

Shantara Christian followed suit in the Individual shoot-out, defeating Liberta’s Teandra Shadrach 7-6.

Christian and Burnette would team up to a few moments later and win the Two-man shoot-out over Nerisa Lawrence and Arianna Thomas.

Combine also won the Five-man skills challenge.

Liberta would however secure some wins on Thursday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex as Teandra Shadrach won the Right-hand speed relay, edging out Shantara Christian 4-3.

They also won the Five-man speed relay.