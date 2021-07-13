All Saints Reservoir to be Recommissioned

Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) Water Business Unit is in the process of recommissioning one of two potable water storage tanks in the All Saints area.

The newly refurbished tank along with the currently operating tank will allow for an increase of 700,000 gallons of water storage.

APUA is scheduled to have two operating storage tanks to supply water to surrounding areas by the end of summer.

In an effort to protect the water sources and equipment, it is important that security to the property is increased by centralizing access to the compound via the main road.

This will require the permanent closure of a passage connecting All Saints and Montrula.

Access to the compound will be limited to authorized APUA personnel only.

Road users in the area should note the adjustment will take effect in August 2021.