All Saints rally to upset Christ the King, SJA thrash Clare Hall With a late rally in the second half, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) edged out former champions, Christ the King High (CKHS) 13-11 in the Senior Girls division of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league on Wednesday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex.

ASSS were led by junior national player, Jahleishia Knowles who had 7 points. The victors who found themselves trailing by some 8 points at halftime pressed CKHS forcing a number of turnovers. ASSS went on an 11-0 run late into the second half to secure the win. Shavon Joseph of CKHS scored 4 points in a losing effort.

St. Joseph’s Academy also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they thrashed Clare Hall Secondary, 51-33 in the Senior Boys category. Kenny Morris led the charge for the victors with 14 points. He was assisted by Jahril McAlmont who scored 13 points and Michael Burton Jr. who chipped in with 10. Lucaso Brumant Jr. contributed 8 points for the losers. The tournament continues today (Friday) as Princess Margaret will face All Saints Secondary at 4:30 pm.
