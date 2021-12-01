28 C
St John's
Wednesday, 01 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesAll Saints man fined for ecstasy and cannabis
The Big Stories

All Saints man fined for ecstasy and cannabis

0
202

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Having admitted to being in possession of two types of illegal drugs, Thorne Braithwaite of All Saints was fined a total of $2,500.

On June 4 2021, police executed search warrants at two different properties in All Saints.

First they found 192 ecstasy tablets and a quarter pound of the controlled drug cannabis in a knapsack in Braithwaite’s vehicle parked at the defendant’s lower All Saints residence.

Then, at his premises in Mack Pond, they found an additional 1.5 pounds of weed in three vacuum-sealed bags inside his clothes dryer.

The 33-year-old was charged with possession, and possession with intent to sell, for each of the three hauls.

Yesterday, Braithwaite told Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards that he was guilty of possessing all of the drugs but only intended to sell the 1.5 pounds of weed.

The prosecution accepted his pleas.

His lawyer Wendel Robinson asked the magistrate to “temper justice with mercy” since his client has four minor children, had cooperated with the police and pleaded guilty at the first reasonable opportunity.

Taking that into consideration along with the sentencing guidelines, the magistrate fined him $500 for the tablets which are worth $960.

He was given two months to pay or he will be jailed for 14 days.

The defendant was also fined $2,000 for the charge of possession with intent to sell 1.5 pounds of cannabis which is worth $3,700.

Should the former taxi driver fail to pay that fine to the state within six months, he will be imprisoned for three months.

Braithwaite was reprimanded and discharged for all of the other charges.

  • Thorne Braithwaite of All Saints
Previous articleRemanded prisoner back in court on additional aggravated robbery charge
Next articleCovid booster shots tipped to start within days
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

five + two =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Oh my, Omicron

Calling a spade a spade

Let justice roll down like waters

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!