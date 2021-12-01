All Saints man fined for ecstasy and cannabis

By Latrishka Thomas

Having admitted to being in possession of two types of illegal drugs, Thorne Braithwaite of All Saints was fined a total of $2,500.

On June 4 2021, police executed search warrants at two different properties in All Saints.

First they found 192 ecstasy tablets and a quarter pound of the controlled drug cannabis in a knapsack in Braithwaite’s vehicle parked at the defendant’s lower All Saints residence.

Then, at his premises in Mack Pond, they found an additional 1.5 pounds of weed in three vacuum-sealed bags inside his clothes dryer.

The 33-year-old was charged with possession, and possession with intent to sell, for each of the three hauls.

Yesterday, Braithwaite told Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards that he was guilty of possessing all of the drugs but only intended to sell the 1.5 pounds of weed.

The prosecution accepted his pleas.

His lawyer Wendel Robinson asked the magistrate to “temper justice with mercy” since his client has four minor children, had cooperated with the police and pleaded guilty at the first reasonable opportunity.

Taking that into consideration along with the sentencing guidelines, the magistrate fined him $500 for the tablets which are worth $960.

He was given two months to pay or he will be jailed for 14 days.

The defendant was also fined $2,000 for the charge of possession with intent to sell 1.5 pounds of cannabis which is worth $3,700.

Should the former taxi driver fail to pay that fine to the state within six months, he will be imprisoned for three months.

Braithwaite was reprimanded and discharged for all of the other charges.