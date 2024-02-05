All hail Princess Margaret School

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

There is no doubt that the Principal of Princess Margaret School, Dr Colin Greene was giddy all weekend as the Female Under 20 team reclaimed their title on Friday.

With three titles already in the bag from other competitions before Friday’s Final, they won the title in emphatic fashion against the Antigua Girls’ High School, as Under 16 MVP Irresia Allen and Rolesha Humphreys were the stars of the show scoring a brace each. Allen got things on the way in the 5th minute with her first goal to give PMS a one nil advantage before adding another in the 20th minute to end the first half two nil.

Then it was Humphreys who took charge in the second half to score in the 42nd minute but MVP of the competition Nafisa Quashie pulled one back for AGHS in the 52nd minute to put the scoreline 3-1. However, three minutes later, Humphreys added her second goal and Toy-Ann Byers polished things off with a goal in the 60th minute to complete another successful season in schools female football as they won 5-1.

MVP of the Female Under 20 Division, Nafisa Quashie

In contrast, pre-match favourites Ottos Comprehensive School received an upset from the Antigua State College, losing 2-4. Consecutive goals were scored in the 1st and 2nd minute by Josie Arias and Teandre Elliott as OCS went up two nil in the blink of an eye. But Kylano Isaac scored in the 12th minute to cut down on the favourites lead to one. Then, Twon James drew the teams level in the 19th minute to close the first half two all. The second half was dominated by the tertiary institution as Javaughn Parker and Nadre Thomas scored goals of their own to press home the advantage to claim the 2024 Male Under 20 Title.

Princess Margaret School Female Under 20 celebrate victory with a trophy.

Princess Margaret School won four of the available titles which were, Boys Under 14 and 16 and Female Under 16 and 20, while Antigua State College won the Senior Division.

Awardees for the top goal scorers were Joshua James of St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) in the Boys Under 14 Division with 10 goals; Greg Williams of PMS had 13 in the Under 16 Boys; Eroy Gonsalves of SJA had 11 in the Male Under 20; Irresia Allen of PMS had 17 in the Female Under 16 while Nafisa Quashie had 10 in the Female Under 20.

PMS’ coaches Rolston ‘Lexi’ Phoenix and Devikka Tittle won Male and Female Coach of the Year while Manager of the Year went to Paula Jackson of All Saints Secondary School.

Under 16 MVP Irresia Allen posing with trophy with Heather Samuel-Daley (left)