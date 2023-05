- Advertisement -

Racing in the 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week drew to a close yesterday with a spectacular display on the water.

Vessels from 18 countries worldwide took part in this year’s regatta which also featured an array of upbeat shoreside festivities, including the Reggae in the Park concert on Tuesday headlined by Jamaican singer Protoje.

Photographer Johnny Jno-Baptiste was in English Harbour on Friday to capture some of the highlights of the final race day.