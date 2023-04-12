Alfa Nero officially becomes Antiguan and Barbudan property

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

The Antigua and Barbuda government has taken a significant step in its efforts to remove a vessel, which has been moored within the Falmouth Harbour, from the country’s waters.

The Alfa Nero, a 267-foot vessel stranded in Antigua for more than a year with an absentee owner, was finally seized by the government yesterday.

Port Authority Manager Darwin Telemaque handed the official notice of seizure and possession to the crew after meeting with the crew’s lawyers.

Telemaque then spoke to reporters about the next steps in the process to see the Alfa Nero leave Antiguan and Barbudan waters.

“There are five things that we must do now, one is to resolve the issue of the crew which is our primary responsibility under international maritime law, and also because we have designated seafarers in Antigua as essential workers.

Signing of the official notice of seizure and possession by Port Authority Manager Darwin Telemaque and lawyers for the crew aboard the Alfa Nero.

“When that is done, we will engage in the process of maintaining and sustaining the ship which will be done with the [officials at the Antigua Yacht Club Marina]. Third, we will engage with security personnel … to discuss the detailed plan to secure the State asset.

“Fourth would be the flagging of the ship which will take place with Captain Raman Bala [Antigua Department of Maritime Services] … sand the final component is to discuss the issue of liability, the [protection and indemnity] insurance is very important for the vessel, marina and the crew,” Telemaque explained.

Once completed, the government will then officially begin the process of choosing its preferred bidder for the sale of the luxury superyacht.

Despite yesterday’s proceedings, the seizure of the superyacht was not without hiccups as the date for the seizure was originally set for Saturday.

According to the Port Manager, legal issues delayed the process over the Easter weekend, which had been fully resolved yesterday.

Photos from aboard the Alfa Nero (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste and Robert A Emmanuel)

Officials within the Ministry of Legal Affairs were also present where it was announced that they would be looking to remove international sanctions that have been placed on the superyacht since the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Captain Raman Bala said that the process to the reflag the ship, as it is currently stateless, is one of the prerequisites for the potential lifting of sanctions.

The abandonment of the yacht in the Harbour has cost the Antigua Yacht Club Marina and the government, by extension, in fuel, food and other fees, although the Port Manager did not know the exact figure at the time.

“There are some incurred liabilities that we would have to absorb, ranging from $2-3 million that has already been incurred, but it doesn’t stop there,” Telemaque noted.

Meanwhile, conversations between the crew and their lawyers also took place yesterday where the crew was updated as to their next steps.

Yesterday’s events took place after the government amended the Port Authority Act to allow the Port Manager to seize the abandoned vessel.