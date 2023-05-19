Alfa Nero auction could be completed within the next two weeks

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The government of Antigua and Barbuda could be a fortnight away from ending one of the most challenging issues brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the announcement during the sitting of Parliament yesterday, explaining that the government will at once begin the process of auctioning the seized 267ft superyacht.

A press release issued from the Antigua’s and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders, also confirmed that fact, saying the US government has granted the country a licence to go ahead with the unfettered sale of the Alfa Nero.

“On May 18, the US Department of the Treasury issued licence No. RUSSIA-EO14024-2023-1060959-1, to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, authorising persons licensed by the US Treasury to participate in the Government of Antigua and Barbuda auction of the vessel M/Y Alfa Nero.

“It also authorises transactions that include but are not limited to, bidding on the purchase of the vessel; paying deposits; and providing financing, insurance, or funding in connection with the purchase,” the release said.

However, Ambassador Sanders cautioned that other issues “such as the formal delisting of the Alfa Nero, from the US Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list, are still being pursued”.

The superyacht has been in Falmouth Harbour for nearly two years, costing the government US $28,000 a week, not including food and the wages for the crew members—some of whom have left the island prior.

The government, which passed an amendment to the Port Authority Act, noted that the vessel could potentially cause an environmental disaster, if left unchecked.

Therefore, on April 11, the Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority, Darwin Telemaque, on behalf of the government, seized the vessel outlining a five-step process for the government prior to the sale, including talks on the issue of liability and protection and indemnity insurance.

This approval will now open the way for the Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority to continue with an auction to unsanctioned bidders “and who have applied for, and received, a licence from the US Treasury to engage in financial transactions related to the vessel”.

The Alfa Nero is believed to be worth US $80 million, and it has been understood that of the 20 reported bidders, several have already received individual licences from the US Treasury Department.

Ambassador Sanders noted that the process has been unprecedented, especially for a small island state.