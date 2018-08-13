Alexander fails to qualify for 200m finals at NACAC

New Story

National sprinter, Ramadin Alexander could not secure two of the available qualifying spots to advance to the finals of the men’s 200 metres on Friday at the North American Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC) in Toronto, Canada.

Running in heat 3 of the 200 metres semi-finals, 19-year-old Alexander who made his debut at the championships finished 6th with a time of 21.87 seconds in a pool of seven athletes.

Canada’s Aaron Brown won the heat in a time of 20.58 seconds while Andrew Hudson of the U.S. settled for the second qualifying spot with a 20.87 finish.

Alexander is the lone representative for Antigua and Barbuda at the championships after reigning sportsman of the year, Cejhae Greene and national high jumper, Priscilla Frederick withdrew.

Greene was forced to withdraw after the mismanagement by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) resulted in no visas being issued for him to enter Canada earlier last week.

Calls have been made by the public to include Principal of the Princess Margaret School and father of Cejhae Greene, Dr. Collin Greene for the ABAA executives more directly the President Everton “Mano” Cornelius to address the matter.

The Association has yet to come public on the issue.

Frederick who was born in the U.S. however revealed last Friday that a stomach flu caused her to withdraw.

The two officials Jamille Nelson and Richard Lindsay also did not obtain visas and did not attend the championships.