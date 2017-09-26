Airport security stage industrial action

V.C. Bird International Airport

Security staff at the VC Bird International Airport are refusing to work today due to an issue with a manager.

The action is already delaying the start of the work day for 100 plus airport staff as well as the clearance of passengers who all have to go through security checks.

The workers are demanding an immediate meeting as they “sit in” this morning.

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union Deputy General Secretary, Chester Hughes says the issue relates to alleged intimidation and sexual harassment by a manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority.

OBSERVER media was on the scene this morning and spoke with two security guards who appeared upset and said they will not work until the issue with the supervisor is resolved.

Travellers waiting to board are reportedly being asked to move from the upstairs immigration and security check point to an alternate security checkpoint.

 
