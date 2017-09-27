Airport official sent home for inappropriate behaviour

An airport official at the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) was asked to leave the work compound after security staff staged a “sit-in” over an alleged intimidation and sexual harassment issue.

The visibly upset staff took the industrial action at the V.C. Bird International Airport saying they would not work with the individual who harassed a female employee.

OBSERVER media contacted the security workers’ representative, Chester Hughes, deputy secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), who said the official was suspended a few weeks ago over the same issue.

“These other employees felt this manager was being unfair and is bringing undue mental anguish onto this employee,” he said.

Hughes said the female employee was removed from the department during the official’s suspension period, but on his return, he approached the woman.

“The manager went into another department, saw the employee, and basically had certain discussions with the employee that we consider to be inappropriate based on the investigations that were transpiring,” Hughes said.

