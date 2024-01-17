Airport Authority among entities potentially facing contempt of court litigation – union boss

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority could be charged with contempt of court after an alleged failure to pay monies owed to its former boss Gatesworth James for unfair dismissal.

That’s according to President of the Antigua and Barbuda Free Trade Union (ABFTU), Samuel James.

He told Observer’s Elesha George on Monday that the legal challenge stemmed from a September 15 judgement where the court ordered the payment of $28,800 no later than September 30.

“We have tried to reach out to counsel for the Airport Authority, that is Marshall and Co, and we just simply [have] received nothing.

“We are calling on the counsel for the Airport Authority and the Airport Authority itself to please respect the court and to ensure that the payments are made,” James stated.

Meanwhile, Trading and Island Subs could also face contempt of court proceedings, stemming from the company’s failure to comply with a court order against it by former employee, Jenna Jeffery.

Jeffery had filed a complaint against the company, accusing them of withholding overtime pay and other payments.

Samuel James stated that the company owned by Jason Anthony was ordered to pay $20,000 for outstanding vacation, maximum days, and damages by August 2023, and he called on them to abide by the court ruling.

“[Anthony] would have had an opportunity to have defended the claim made against [Jeffery], and I believe that opportunity was wasted, so all that there is left to do now is for them to comply with the order of the Industrial Court to pay our clients,” the ABFTU President added.

He said that, in many of the cases involving the Industrial Court, the attitudes of companies were to “make employees suffer” by not paying the ordered compensation.

He added that it may be time for the Industrial Court to be given more powers to enforce its own judgements without having wronged employees having to apply to the High Court for enforcement, forcing workers to pay out more in legal fees.