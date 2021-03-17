Airbnb And The Caribbean Tourism Organization Launch Campaign To Promote Tourism To Antigua And Barbuda And Other Caribbean Destinations

After almost a year of intermittent travel restrictions, Airbnb, the Caribbean Tourism
Organization (CTO), and Antigua & Barbuda are collaborating to amplify the
country’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 by promoting responsible travel to
the destination across Airbnb’s vast global community.
As part of this alliance, Airbnb and the CTO are launching a campaign leveraging
Airbnb’s robust media platforms to market Antigua & Barbuda and other CTO
member countries to millions of engaged Airbnb users.
The campaign rollout includes a series of email newsletters, a landing page, and ads
on social media showcasing Airbnb listings in Antigua & Barbuda, as well as the
existing protocols for safe travel during this time. The promotional landing page for
this partnership will be unique to others worldwide. It will integrate multiple CTO
member countries, promote homes in each destination, and links to each country’s
website.
Airbnb has also pledged to share data with the CTO, including travel trends, to
facilitate informed marketing decisions during this recovery period.
“Our present ‘Your Space in the Sun’ campaign, encourages travelers to explore
Antigua and Barbuda’s tucked away boutique properties and accommodations. The
partnership with Airbnb and the CTO provides a strong platform to promote Antigua
and Barbuda’s affordable and safe, private accommodation at a time when our
accommodation providers are most in need of the extra boost”, said Colin C. James,
Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.
This joint undertaking with the CTO builds on Airbnb’s commitment to help
strengthen communities in the Caribbean in tough times.
“With the Caribbean continuing to re-open, we’re helping to usher in the safe return
of travel to this wonderful region by shining a light on the many places to see and
things to do,” stated Carlos Munoz, Airbnb Policy Manager for Central America and
the Caribbean. “We’re also excited to promote the important economic impact
driven by hosting on Airbnb.”
This partnership is one of the many initiatives in the CTO’s ongoing programme to
help its members rebuild tourism in their destinations. “The partnership with Airbnb
will help us to promote the region responsibly by providing our members with a
platform to showcase their destinations while at the same time highlighting the
health safety measures that each has implemented to ensure that visitors can enjoy
a safe Caribbean experience during this time,” shared Neil Walters, Acting Secretary-
General of the CTO.
This partnership joins previously announced collaborations with organizations,
including the Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa), the National Parks Foundation,
and Bermuda Tourism Authority.