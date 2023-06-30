Air Peace bringing Nigerian artistes to take part in Carnival

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

As part of plans to reestablish links between West Africa and the Caribbean, the government has announced that an unnamed group of Nigerian “cultural artistes” will be invited to participate in the country’s summer festivities.

That was a revelation from the Cabinet notes yesterday, stating that the artistes will stay on island for four days as they share Nigeria’s rich history and culture with the public.

“They will all stay at one of Antigua’s luxury hotels and be returned to their homeland by Air Peace at the end of the Carnival festivities,” the notes added.

The government has long pursued Air Peace as a shareholder in the regional airline LIAT, with the company potentially holding 70 percent of shares in LIAT (2020) Ltd. Air Peace is the largest airline of Nigeria and West Africa.

However, as Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ambassador Lionel Hurst, stated yesterday, one of the major hurdles to connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean has been the granting of an air operator certificate (AOC).

“In this case, LIAT will need significant capital infusion to begin to fly in the Caribbean skies and further afield and [the main investor] is eager to get it going, but he can do so after being granted the licence to operate in our region which is being worked on,” Hurst said.

He added that the government hopes the license approval will occur by the last week in July.

The issuance of an AOC was also a problem for now defunct company Antigua Airways which had to operate as a chartered flight for months.

Air Peace also had concerns in January over the speed of the approval process for the AOC, which saw the principles move to Jamaica for collaboration.

The Cabinet continues to express that the reluctance by former LIAT shareholder countries to invest in LIAT 2020 has forced Antigua and Barbuda to pursue Air Peace to get the airline back as a major player in the regional airline space.

Meanwhile, Hurst said that LIAT has recently been operating with a single airplane as two of its other planes have been in need of a change in parts.