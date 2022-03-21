Air Canada extends flight suspension to A&B, other Caribbean islands

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Air Canada is extending its temporary suspension of flights to Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the region to October 29, 2022

Following a grand return to the VC Bird International Airport on October 3, 2020, the Canadian airline announced in January that it was suspending its service to the twin island state as well as several other destinations — a move that officials in the tourism sector said could further set back the gains made.

At the time, and in response to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, Air Canada said that it was temporarily suspending flights to Mexican and Caribbean destinations for 90 days, as of January 31. That period was expected to end on April 30, but now the airline has further extended the date for resuming service to the region.

According to the airline, the decision, which was taken in collaboration with the Government of Canada, is designed to achieve an orderly reduction in service and minimise customer impact.

“Any travelers affected by the temporary suspension of the above listed destinations will be issued a full refund. Our team will be contacting any impacted customers and processing refunds in order of departure date. Eligible customers will receive an invoice as confirmation of their refund once it has been issued,” Air Canada said on its website.