AIDS Secretariat Street Fair back home with Scotia

A second statement from the Ministry of Health today says the AIDS Secretariat’s annual street fair event will in fact be staged at the Scotia Bank branches on High Street and at Woods.

Earlier this afternoon, the ministry said that the office of the AIDS Secretariat on Long and Temple streets advised that “the renowned banking institution is not in the position at this time to go ahead with the venture and as such the AIDS Secretariat has been forced to call off the High Street exercise and host the event at the office of the National Aids Program across from the Anglican Cathedral on November 30th.”

But, the latest communique from the same ministry now indicates that “The AIDS Programme Manager, Ms Delcora Williams has advised ‘The annual World AIDS Day Testing and Street Fair will in fact be held on Friday November 30th at its usual location at the Bank of Nova Scotia on High Street and the Woods Centre Branch instead of at the Office of the AIDS Secretariat, Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment’.”

It added that Scotiabank continues to sponsor the initiative and the now ten-year-old partnership “remains intact”.

No explanation was given on record as to what led to the earlier announced change no longer going through.

What’s important to the parties, is that the public can now go out and enjoy a day of free testing, screening as well as lectures at the High Street location and at Scotia Bank’s Wood Branch which are the areas with which residents are familiar.

The main event is scheduled for Friday November 30 on High Street and Woods Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.