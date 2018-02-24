AGS suffer double losses in Schools Basketball League

New Story

Antigua Grammar School (AGS) suffered doubles losses in the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league on Thursday afternoon.

The Semper Virens first fell to St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS), 18-5 in the Mini-boy’s Secondary division at the Blackburn basketball court in Villa.

Luke Doumith led SASS with 7 points while Matthew Christian and Jamali Liverpool both netted 2 points in a losing effort.

The agony would continue for AGS as their senior team were trounced by powerhouse, Antigua State College, 52-25.

National players, Ezekiel Francois and Sheldon Gomes Jr., led the charge for the victors scoring 24 and 11 points respectively.

Dante Trimmingham of AGS had 6 points.

“We came out strong defensively and listened to what coach David was telling us. As he said, I am supposed to be one of the leaders of the team, so I did that today,” said Francois when asked about his thoughts of the game.

In the other Senior boys’ encounter, Clare Hall Secondary edged out defending playoff champions, Jennings Secondary, 32-29.

Lesroy Warner led Clare Hall to victory as he scored 10 points.

“The game was good. Jennings were leading us at the start of the game but we came back strong. I was struggling in the beginning to score but I found my rhythm later down”, said Warner.

Sandy Jose and S. Beazer of Jennings sank 8.

Defending champions in the Mini-boys’ Primary division, Liberta Primary, picked up another victory as they edged out Villa Primary, 12-11.

Algernon Hodge scored 3 points for the victors while Kyan Buckley also netted 3 for Villa.

Charlesworth T. Samuel continue to struggle as they fell to Buckleys Primary, 8-2.

Kejual Peters sank 4 points for the victors.

In the lone Senior Girls’ match-up, All Saints Secondary trounced newbies, St. Anthony’s Secondary, 24-8.

National junior player, Reyana Regis had a game- high 12 points for the victors while Destiny Doumith scored 5 in a losing effort.