AGS record win in Mini-boys Secondary division

By Carlena Knight

Antigua Grammar School (AGS) trounced Combine 22-5 in their opening campaign in the Mini-boys Secondary division of the Cool and Smooth Interschool Basketball League.

The former champions were led by Joshua Joseph with 12 points and Najarny Simons scored6 to secure the win, while Derrick Perez netted 3 points in a losing effort.

There were a number of wins recorded on Monday afternoon at JSC in the Mini-boys Primary section.

Cedar Grove Primary defeated Villa Primary 7-4 while Greenbay Primary went under to Sea View Farm Primary, 10-8.

Jaylen Lewis led Cedar Grove with four points while Deshawn Hoyle banked 5 points for Sea View Farm.

TN Kirnon Primary defeated Pigotts Primary, 8-1 while Golden Grove Primary trounced Parham Primary, 6-0.

Ajay Powell had 4 points for TNK while Jahquan Henry scored 4 for Golden Grove.