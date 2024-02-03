AGS edge SJA while Clare Hall and SASS win in Cool & Smooth Schools Basketball

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) clinched a one-point victory over rivals St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) when they met in the Mini Boys division of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Schools Basketball Competition on Thursday.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Dajon George led the scoring for AGS with 13 points while Esau Harrigan picked up six points. Jayden Lewis carried the fight for SJA in a losing cause with eight points while Erije Joseph hit six points.

Meanwhile, one day earlier, Tajahron Davis and Aiden Tonge sank 20 and 19 points respectively as Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) comfortably beat St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) by a 49-33 margin. Yohan Nicholas led the scoring for St Mary’s with 17 points.

Also on Wednesday, S. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) defeated Ottos Comprehensive School (OCSS) 31-22. Justyn Raeburn led the scoring for the victors with nine points while Aiden Carbon and Ean Southwell both had eight points. Jalen Isaac was the top scorer for OCS with nine points.

