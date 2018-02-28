Agreement reached on wrongful arrest during 2011 state of emergency

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 28, CMC – Eight men who were detained during the 2011 state of emergency (SOE) in Trinidad and Tobago are to receive more than TT$300,000 (One Tt dollar=US$0.16 cents) in compensation.

The men, Akiel Kareem Sherwood, Kerwin Isaac, Kadeem Weekes, Jules Eligon, Derek Miller, Richard Weekes, Ronald Cobham and David Williams, will each receive TT$41,054.69, after they were arrested, charged and prosecuted during the SOE that the then Kamla Persad Bissessar led coalition People’s Partnership government had called to stem criminal activities here.

When the lawsuit came up before Justice Frank Seepersad at the Hall of Justice, Wednesday, the attorneys representing the Office of the Attorney General and the men agreed on the compensation package.

The attorneys representing the Office of the Attorney General told the High Court that the State had opted, with the permission of the claimants to settle the matters without them going to trial. Consent orders were then handed over to the court, outlining the agreement reached,

The TT$328,439.20 represents damages for wrongful arrest. The claims for malicious prosecution were all withdrawn based on the agreement.

There are six other claims for wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution stemming from the SoE. Those matters will be called on March 27.