AGHS dominate Female Open Division of Schools Volleyball Tournament

By Samuel Peters

Double wins for the Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) in the Female Open Division of the Ministry of Sports Schools Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the YASCO Sports Complex.

They first played the Christ the King School (CKHS) winning 25-23 and 25-16 and then beat Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) 25-11 and 25-16.

In the same division, Pares Secondary School defeated Princess Margaret School 25-14 and 25-15.

In the Female Development League, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) beat SRNA in straight sets 15-13 and 15-9, while Island Academy won against the CKHS with a scoreline of 15-4 and 15-9.

The final game of the afternoon saw AGHS beat Irene B Williams Secondary School 15-4 and 15-11.