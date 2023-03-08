AGHS crowned champions in schools’ netball competition

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

It was a day of celebration and pride for the Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) 16 and under team, as they were named the 2023 Cool and Smooth Interschool Netball champions.

The ladies in blue ended their campaign on Monday with a dominant 28-5 victory over St Mary’s Secondary School.

Joy Shaw led her team once again with an impressive 24 goals.

This win not only solidified them as champions but it meant that they did so undefeated with a 9-0 record having defeated last year’s champs, Princess Margaret School (PMS), 11-7 last week.

In the other games played that day, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) trounced Christ the King High School (CKHS) II, 22-4, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) thrashed CKHS I, 15-3 and Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) edged out Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS), 19-10.

Kiara Samuel netted 16 goals for OCS with assistance from Jessica Massicott who made six.

Ijahnae Isadore made 13 goals for CHSS while for Irene B, Kadisha Henry made 12 to secure the win.

Meanwhile, in the 13 and under secondary division, AGHS II trounced AGHS I, 8-4 while PMS went under to AGHS I, 5-3.

St. Mary’s forfeited to CHSS in the 18 and under category.