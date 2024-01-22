After months of internal conflict, the United Taxi Company to hold fresh elections on Wednesday

- Advertisement -

Members of the United Taxi Company will move swiftly to elect a new executive this week Wednesday, following months of internal strife between the general membership and the executive.

The main issue at play within the organisation was the delay in calling fresh elections which was originally slated for June 2023.

The impasse over this issue forced many members to sign a petition to try and force new elections.

Last week, members of the 45-member organisation, met with a representative from the Antigua Trades and Labour Union and Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez at the old terminal at the VC Bird International Airport to discuss the challenges with the current executive.

Following the meeting, a formal letter was sent to the President of the United Taxi Company, Henley Daniel, upon the recommendation of the Minister of Tourism, which called for a meeting to be held within 48 hours, which to the latest development.

It is expected that by midday on January 24, a new executive will be announced.