After it was quashed last week, Coroner’s Inquest into 2018 death of murderer to convene next month

By Latrishka Thomas

Almost four years after the body of a murder convict was found hanging his cell at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP), an inquest into is death is slated to convene next month.

This is after the original inquest was halted last week as the Coroner was about the sum up the case for the jury.

Cordayro Joseph, 27, was found dead on September 24, 2018.

The original Coroner’s Inquest began about two weeks ago before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, but as the matter was about to wrap up last Friday, Attorney Wendel Robinson walked into the courtroom and objected to the continuation of the matter.

Robinson told Observer that Sheryl Joseph, the mother of the deceased, had been trying to get closure for years but no Coroner’s Inquest was held prior to her son’s burial as required by law.

He said that he wrote to several parties on behalf of the family but since no action was taken, he took the matter up to the High Court.

The lawyer said that that matter was adjourned with settlement discussions set to take place, so he was shocked to discover that the inquest had convened without his knowledge, or even that of the mother.

He referred to it as an “injustice of the highest order”.

“It was by pure chance I went into the courtroom and discovered that the inquest has convened and was nearing the end,” he said asserting that “in the interest of transparency” he and the deceased man’s mother should have been present.

Robinson claimed that “the Office of the Ministry of Legal Affairs asked that the inquest be done expeditiously and I suspect its to advert the proceedings that is already sub judice before the High Court of Justice.”

The Magistrate agreed with some of the points made by Robinson and therefore discharged the jury.

The matter was subsequently transferred to Magistrate Conliffe Clarke who will start the inquest from scratch with new jurors.

The inquest will begin on September 16.

Joseph was serving a 35-year jail sentence for the murder of Coldrick Lewis who was gunned down on Father’s Day, June 19, 2011 at Clary’s Bar on Fort Road.