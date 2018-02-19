After AGM softball gets new president

New Story

Robin Bascus Jr. is the new president of the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA).

This comes after the former vice president and floor member was elected ahead of lone challenger, Mandy Weatherhead, when the association held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Heritage Quay Hotel on Thursday.

Bascus is confident that his newly installed executive can propel the sport forward.

“There were only 12 voting teams and I think softball has about 25 to 30 teams, so we have some serious issues. The vote came down, I got 9 and Mandy got three so the people spoke. I’ve been around softball and I see most of the things that want to be changed, and I believe I can do a thing, and if I can’t, I’ll leave it alone, but I think it can be done. I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist. I am going to be a people’s president,” he said.

The other members of the executive are Nigel Fergus (vice president), Vincie Bowen (secretary), Shanika Williams (assistant Secretary), Christine Mills (treasurer), Diane Anthony (assistant treasurer) and Leroy John-Baptiste (PRO).

Rosely Lewis, Sasha Michael and R. Greaves were all elected floor members.

The priority, Bascus said, is getting the league up and running.

“This is almost the end of February and it’s a short month, so people need to play cricket. I’ve been hearing the cries of people asking what’s happening, so we have to get that going as quick as possible. I am estimating in at least three weeks, and even that is going to be a challenge, but cricket has to be played and that will be my first priority,” he said.

Meanwhile Weatherhead, despite being snubbed for all three positions he contested, offered congratulations to the new president and his executive.

“First, let me say congratulations to Robin Bascus Jr on his presidency and to his new executive but it’s all about softball and it’s all about bringing softball back to where it was before in terms of being on top. The people made their decision and I know some people are really disappointed, even people on the executive, but that’s life and we just have to move on,” he said.

Weatherhead, apart from the top position, also contested the vice president and floor member positions.

The new executive will serve for two years.