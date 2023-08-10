Africans reportedly detained by Immigration

- Advertisement -

A group of West Africans, believed to be Ghanaians and Nigerians, have reportedly found themselves in legal trouble upon their arrival in Antigua on August 5.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Department of Immigration detained over a dozen immigrants, raising concerns over documentation discrepancies and potential visa irregularities.

A group came to the island on Saturday on an Air Peace flight from Nigeria, a step taken in a bid to strengthen ties and foster closer relations between the two nations.

Reports suggest that about a dozen of them were held due to issues with their documents, including suspected fake passports and invalid visas.

Further reports state that those individuals refuse to leave, and it is still being determined whether they have a legitimate right to stay for the 90-day period afforded to African visitors.

The matter has been escalated to Cabinet ministers, who are reportedly hesitant to get involved.

Our newsroom has contacted several officials, including Chief Immigration Officer Katrina Yearwood, for confirmation, however our calls went unanswered.