Activist accuses Barbuda Council and BPM leader of plotting with Central government to sell lands

By Elesha George

Amidst efforts by Barbudans to safeguard their traditional way of life, an activist from the Barbuda Land Rights and Resources Committee (BLRRC) has levelled damning accusations against the island’s local government and its parliamentary representative, labelling them as “Trojan Horses” in the battle to protect Barbuda’s land.

“There are persons and representatives who are in collusion with the persons over the water, hand in hand, and trying to move the agenda forward for the sellout of Barbuda and the decimation of Barbuda people, land, and culture,” said Gulliver Johnson, an executive member of the BLRRC.

Johnson has accused both the Barbuda Council and the elected Member of Parliament, Trevor Walker, of colluding with the central government to facilitate the sale of Barbuda lands, thus jeopardising the island’s autonomy and cultural heritage.

Johnson minced no words, alleging “treachery, lies, and deception”, by those entrusted with representing the interests of Barbudans. He said that neither the Barbuda Council nor the local government is “doing what they should to stop the sellout of Barbuda”.

“The real battle we’re having now is with the representation which is given to us through the Barbuda Council and the representative for Barbuda,” Johnson said.

Last June, the central government on Antigua passed a law to dismantle communal land ownership on the sister isle, and representatives of the Barbuda Council and MP Walker have spoken against the change. Still, Johnson, in the BLRRC’s Facebook live video on Sunday, claimed that the Council is being significantly influenced by persons with ulterior motives for the island’s future. He said they are trying to dissolve the local government.

“There is a majority of representatives in the Barbuda Council that are following a path of destruction and I honestly believe that the representative of Barbuda, and representatives in the Council … they are trying to dismantle the Barbuda Council and make Barbuda Council null and void, and therefore transfer the powers to the central government.

“This must never, ever happen,” he declared.

In response to these allegations, Chairman of the Barbuda Council, Devon Warner issued a press statement affirming that the BPM-led Council would always have the best interests of Barbudans at heart and will always fight for Barbudans.

“There seems to be those among us who thrive on anarchy and deception. The Council will not allow this cancer to grow and fester,” he stated.

Warner warned anyone who takes issue with how the Council operates that “there is an election process for anyone who deems that the Council is not functioning in the interest of the people of Barbuda. They are free to challenge and add their names to the ballot”.

Johnson’s allegations come days after Prime Minister Gaston Browne told Barbudans that his government will continue with its development plan for the island, no matter what measures the Barbuda people may take.