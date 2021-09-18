Active Covid cases edge towards one thousand; two more die

Two more covid-related deaths have been recorded in Antigua & Barbuda, as the number of active cases sky rocket, edging towards the one-thousand mark.

Active cases climbed to 964 – 327 cases more than the 637 recorded just seven days ago.

The active cases represent about one per cent of the population but it’s the highest ever recorded since the first covid case was detected here in March 2020.

The most recent tests conducted at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) detected 140 new covid cases as of Tuesday 14, September 2021 at 6pm.

Previously, on Thursday, 159 cases had been reported for the period ended September 13.

According to the health ministry, of the 964 cases, 49 people have been hospitalized, 30 mild, nine moderate and 10 with severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, 33 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the more than 100,000 people in the state to date 36,816 people have been fully vaccinated while 8,283 have only received their first dose.