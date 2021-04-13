Action Of Copper Thieves Will Cause ‘Weeks Of Darkness’ At Radio Range Complex

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

The Radio Range community football field and basketball complex will be without electricity for at least the next few weeks after thieves struck sometime last week, reportedly removing the copper lining from the wiring.

The theft was reportedly discovered over the weekend when members of the community attempted to utilize the facility for recreational purposes.

Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, condemned the act and called on anyone with information to come forward in an effort to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“If you’ve seen something, then say something and you can call 736-1270 if you want to remain anonymous but we need to get to the bottom of this because if we don’t it is not going to stop. It’s Radio Range today, tomorrow it could be Old Road or the next day it may be All Saints or it could be Bolans,” he said.

Copper was reportedly the main target of the thieves. (Photos courtesy Daryll Matthew)

Wires were cut from a pull box located on the playing field.

“Where does it stop? Do we hire a watchman to sit there or do we invest in expensive cameras that somebody now has to be paid to monitor or do we let the communities take charge? This field is right next to the community; there are people who live around it so how is it possible that nobody saw anything happening there?” he asked.

Matthew also urged those individuals living close to the community facilities and even those utilizing them on a daily basis to be more vigilant.

“I really want to just appeal to the community to take ownership of these facilities because now, the Radio Range basketball court and the Rangers field are in total darkness at nights and not only the athletes who, before curfew could go and do a little exercising and but now, from a safety standpoint, the place is pitch black in that particular area because the lights added some degree of illumination and safety for the community. How can somebody with a good conscience come and destroy something that’s for public good,” the minister said.

According to reports, thieves removed the copper wiring sometime last week, leaving both the football field and the adjacent basketball court without electricity. It is unsure as to when the damage can be repaired but estimations are that it took take at least a month.