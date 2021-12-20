Acquitted former Education Minister says he’s ready to serve in gov’t again

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Former Education Minister Michael Browne said he is ready to serve in whatever capacity the government deems fit, now that a year-long court case is behind him.

Browne was fired from his ministerial post late last year after he was charged with a serious criminal offence – which cannot be cited for legal reasons – of which he was acquitted last week.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne previously said the All Saints West MP would be reinstated if found not guilty. When the verdict was delivered on December 13, PM Browne said his embattled colleague would once again serve within the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) government – but not as Education Minister, a post currently held by Daryll Matthew.

Speaking on the matter yesterday, Michael Browne said, “If the Prime Minister appoints me to another ministry, whichever ministry he chooses to appoint me to I will work, because I am happy to serve my people.

“I am happy, I am ready and I am willing to work. I believe that I still have a lot to give, and I believe that because of this experience that I have been through.

“If anybody ever wondered if my back was broad, they do not have to wonder no more,” Browne told an online town hall meeting with constituents yesterday.

He added that during the time he was not a part of Cabinet, he played an active role in his constituency working alongside residents on several different projects.