28 C
St John's
Monday, 20 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesAcquitted former Education Minister says he’s ready to serve in gov’t again
The Big Stories

Acquitted former Education Minister says he’s ready to serve in gov’t again

0
307
MP Michael Browne was removed from his ministerial post in the wake of last year’s allegations

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Former Education Minister Michael Browne said he is ready to serve in whatever capacity the government deems fit, now that a year-long court case is behind him.

Browne was fired from his ministerial post late last year after he was charged with a serious criminal offence – which cannot be cited for legal reasons – of which he was acquitted last week.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne previously said the All Saints West MP would be reinstated if found not guilty. When the verdict was delivered on December 13, PM Browne said his embattled colleague would once again serve within the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) government – but not as Education Minister, a post currently held by Daryll Matthew.

Speaking on the matter yesterday, Michael Browne said, “If the Prime Minister appoints me to another ministry, whichever ministry he chooses to appoint me to I will work, because I am happy to serve my people.

“I am happy, I am ready and I am willing to work. I believe that I still have a lot to give, and I believe that because of this experience that I have been through.

“If anybody ever wondered if my back was broad, they do not have to wonder no more,” Browne told an online town hall meeting with constituents yesterday.

He added that during the time he was not a part of Cabinet, he played an active role in his constituency working alongside residents on several different projects.

Previous articleFinancial expert cautions against excessive holiday spending
Next articleAnalysts weigh in on D Gisele Isaac’s court victory
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

nine + 17 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]observer.com

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021