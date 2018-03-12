Accused serial killer back in police custody

After almost one month on the run Delano Forbes, the man accused of killing three men last year is now back in police custody.

Police said the 23-year-old Swetes resident who is accused of killing Wilfred ‘Bongo’ Williams, Shawn Henry and Lisue “Dirty” Williams was found in the pump house at Wallings Dam shortly after 9 p.m., Friday.

Forbes escaped police custody on January 12 when investigators took him to an area in Sweets to assist in a probe.

The accused, labelled the “Vampire Killer” after the police released details that several containers of what appeared to be blood were found in his home, was first arrested for three murders in December 2017.

His recapture came just days after the reward sum offered for his capture was more than quadrupled to $50,000.

Police said three of their officers were specifically identified to respond to a tip-off and they led the operation which saw the recapture of the accused triple-murderer.

Meanwhile, as investigations continue into the killing of Matthews Village resident Maurison Thomas, the police have been urging residents not to speculate about what happened and who might be responsible.

Thomas was found dead in his home several nights ago, face down in a pool of blood. Police sources said it appears as though Thomas was beaten on the back of the head.

New information coming from police sources said lawmen found a container of blood at the scene of that killing.

